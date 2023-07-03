Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 5,336 Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF accounts for 0.9% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 206.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 59,813 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FLGB opened at $24.42 on Monday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.87.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

