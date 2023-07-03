Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,530 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA PSLV traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.87. 556,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,365. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

