Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,527,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,684,000 after purchasing an additional 226,510 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,521,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,327,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,235,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

SLV traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $21.04. 5,913,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,620,166. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

