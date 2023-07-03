Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLPX. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,360,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5,153.0% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 447,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 439,394 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,586,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,694,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 795,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after buying an additional 81,871 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 34,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,493. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

