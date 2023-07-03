Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.72 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 112.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,244 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after buying an additional 57,434 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of USMV traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $74.33. 2,008,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.47. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

