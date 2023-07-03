Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after buying an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after buying an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.02. 8,263,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,607,258. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

