Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,075 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of KBE stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.59. The company had a trading volume of 724,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,930. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $52.53.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

