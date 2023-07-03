P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

P&F Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PFIN traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.29. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 million, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. P&F Industries has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P&F Industries had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. P&F Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in P&F Industries stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.35% of P&F Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised P&F Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

