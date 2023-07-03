Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Short Interest Update

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the May 31st total of 29,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix Motor

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix Motor stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Phoenix Motor at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Phoenix Motor alerts:

Phoenix Motor Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEV traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.74. 3,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,189. Phoenix Motor has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

About Phoenix Motor

Phoenix Motor ( NASDAQ:PEV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix Motor had a negative return on equity of 88.97% and a negative net margin of 241.93%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.