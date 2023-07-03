Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock remained flat at $1.97 on Monday. 15,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,593. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Featured Stories

