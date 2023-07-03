Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 417 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.90. 38,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,722. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

