Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 440 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

AMAT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.40. 634,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,172,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $146.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.25.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

