Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 97 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 266,546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,006,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $3,306,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.20. 748,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,909,780. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average of $118.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

