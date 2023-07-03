Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 253 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 54,826 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064,575. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

