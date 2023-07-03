Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.50. The company had a trading volume of 327,196 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

