Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.4% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after buying an additional 1,917,457 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,460,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,713,000 after buying an additional 542,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,118,000 after buying an additional 359,978 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

BATS:USMV traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.33. 2,008,510 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.