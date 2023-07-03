Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $9.18 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,473 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.4% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $9,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

DFAE stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 494,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,352. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $24.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.