Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,439,000 after buying an additional 347,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,094,000 after buying an additional 1,789,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after buying an additional 1,898,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.08. The company had a trading volume of 248,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,539. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

