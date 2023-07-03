Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,583,800 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the May 31st total of 4,540,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of PIFYF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.09. 12,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,430. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.