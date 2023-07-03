Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.4 %

DGX opened at $140.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

