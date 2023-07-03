Polymath Hits One Day Trading Volume of $63,266.47 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $119.48 million and approximately $63,266.47 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.81 or 0.00354320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00011944 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.12636974 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $34,415.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

