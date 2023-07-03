PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
PolyPid Price Performance
PolyPid stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.38. 48,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,389. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of PolyPid
About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PolyPid
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.