PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PolyPid stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.38. 48,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,389. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPD. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in PolyPid by 514.5% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 102,898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 29.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 65,746 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

