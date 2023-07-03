PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 18.1% This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. PotCoin has a total market cap of $352,391.05 and approximately $1,188.11 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.44 or 0.00342007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012134 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017854 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000421 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003193 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,361,374 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

