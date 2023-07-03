PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in PPG Industries by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PPG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.08. The stock had a trading volume of 209,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,895. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $149.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PPG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.18.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.