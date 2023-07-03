Premia (PREMIA) Price Up 27.1% This Week

Premia (PREMIA) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Premia has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Premia token can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00002418 BTC on popular exchanges. Premia has a market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $176,501.16 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Premia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Premia Profile

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Premia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Premia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.