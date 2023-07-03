Presilium Private Wealth LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $98.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,175. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $75.73 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day moving average of $103.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

