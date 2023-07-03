Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 154 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUS. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,439,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,186,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,322,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,981,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 44,021 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA QUS traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.80. The stock had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,453. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $123.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.26.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile
The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
