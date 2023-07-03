Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,793 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782,994 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 948,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,486,000 after buying an additional 569,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,193,000 after buying an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 553,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,685,000 after acquiring an additional 135,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 313,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 224,095 shares during the last quarter.

ICSH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,511 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

