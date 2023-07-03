Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 1,315 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,119,000 after purchasing an additional 123,745 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MPC traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.35. The stock had a trading volume of 541,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,012. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MPC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

