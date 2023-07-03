Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 706 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,433,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after acquiring an additional 104,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,032,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,947,000 after acquiring an additional 521,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,764,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,931,000 after acquiring an additional 58,958 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.98. The stock had a trading volume of 119,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

