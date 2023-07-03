Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.82. 1,563,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,089,512. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $136.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.