Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 710 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIVB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 1,301.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend ETF Price Performance

DIVB traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,260 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $265.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.