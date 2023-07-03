Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 830 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $225.38. 409,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,006. The company has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.48 and a 12 month high of $226.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.35 and a 200-day moving average of $205.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

