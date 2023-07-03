Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1358 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Principal Quality ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PSET stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901. The company has a market cap of $33.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. Principal Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSET. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 36,340.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter.

About Principal Quality ETF

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

