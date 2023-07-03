Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSETFree Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1358 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Principal Quality ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PSET stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901. The company has a market cap of $33.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. Principal Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSET. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 36,340.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter.

About Principal Quality ETF

(Free Report)

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET)

