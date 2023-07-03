PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Down 2.2%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) shares fell 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.08 and last traded at $34.57. 13,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 377,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRCT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 45.87% and a negative net margin of 115.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,715.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $794,800.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $772,593.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Further Reading

