Prom Price Tops $4.04 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $73.78 million and $1.09 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.04 or 0.00013193 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016979 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00020442 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014463 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,656.90 or 1.00049535 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

