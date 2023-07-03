ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.28. 687,637 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

