Provident Wealth Management LLC Buys 68 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.90. The company had a trading volume of 44,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,698. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

