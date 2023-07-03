Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 1.7% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,658. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0713 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.