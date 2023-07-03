PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Price Down 2.4%

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $137.68 and last traded at $138.91. Approximately 225,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 736,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.08.

PTC Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total transaction of $430,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,898.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total value of $430,410.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,898.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,512 shares of company stock worth $54,128,076 over the last ninety days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in PTC by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in PTC by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

