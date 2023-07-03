PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.04

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 147847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05.

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,330,933 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,742,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,253,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,771,000 after purchasing an additional 126,438 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,873,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,634,000 after purchasing an additional 95,258 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

