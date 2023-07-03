Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,803 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 368,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,422. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

