Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,292 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund makes up approximately 1.7% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 744,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 173,864 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 434,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 162,814 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 729.0% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 182,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 160,101 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,017,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

RQI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 266,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,027. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

