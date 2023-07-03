Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.37. 562,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.