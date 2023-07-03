Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Invests $246,000 in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFASFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,420,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,387,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,253,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,302,000 after purchasing an additional 817,727 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,944,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,405 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAS traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,674. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.99. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

