Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 1.4% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after buying an additional 3,038,020 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,577,000 after buying an additional 1,963,383 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,938,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,310,000 after buying an additional 2,532,460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,489,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,267,000 after buying an additional 1,556,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,941,000 after buying an additional 641,486 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,452. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

