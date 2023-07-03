Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JHMM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.80. 64,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,814. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $51.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

