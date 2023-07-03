Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $155,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $38,288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.87. 3,182,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,655,934. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

