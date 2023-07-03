Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,876,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 643.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,944,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,011 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,258,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after buying an additional 907,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,701,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.71. 535,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,760. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99.

