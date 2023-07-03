Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director William C. Griffiths Sells 9,223 Shares

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) Director William C. Griffiths sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $249,297.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,734.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

NX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.89. 75,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,965. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $886.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $273.54 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,344,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,956,000 after buying an additional 162,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 34.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,250,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after buying an additional 31,154 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,199,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Articles

